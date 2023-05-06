Emily Ratajkowski says she would 'love' to date a woman amid Harry Styles link-up rumors

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she would be open to dating a woman. The supermodel revealed that she would “love” to date a woman and is “Waiting for the right one to come along.” Emily shares a son with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model spoke about being single for the first time in her life. She opened up about her personal life amid the link-up rumors with singer Harry Styles.

Emily Ratajkowski on her love life

Emily Ratajkowski spoke about her love life and wanting to date a woman with HommeGirls creative director Jenn Brill. On Instagram, she said, "I would love to. Waiting for the right one to come along." She continued, "I've always been someone who's more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it'll just randomly hit me and I'll be like whoa I'm attracted to this person!"

Emily came out as bisexual in November 2022 in a Harpers Bazaar interview after she finalized her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McCard. The pair were married for four years, and they parted ways in July 2022. Sebastian and Emily share a two-year-old son Sylvester. Post her divorce, she has been linked to Harry Styles, Pete Davidson, and Eric Andre.

The model told Brill that this was the “first time I’ve ever been single.” The model also said she was proud of herself. She added, " Younger version of myself would have [probably] settled for some mid dude just to have a [boyfriend]. Glad I'm not in that era anymore."

Emily admitted that she is open-minded when it comes to meeting people, "I've only gone on one date from an app but it was with someone who I also had mutual friends with. I'm really open to meeting people whatever way! But I do think mutuals is always a nice way to vet people."

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski

Emily and Harry were spotted kissing in Tokyo. Multiple sources have revealed that this “upset” Olivia Wilde. Olivia and Harry Styles dated for nearly two years. The Don’t Worry Darling actress also reportedly asked Emily to “re-examine her dating life and the men she chooses to go out with.” The supermodel addressed the attention to her dating life in an interview with Vogue. She revealed, “When people hate on my dating life, it’s just uncool. Let me live. I’ve been through some shit. I want to have some fun sometimes. ”

