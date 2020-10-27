Emily Ratajkowski SPOTTED for the 1st time since announcing pregnancy; Flaunts baby bump in black cutout dress

Emily Ratajkowski, who is pregnant with her first child, was spotted in New York for the first time post announcing her pregnancy. Check out the 29-year-old supermodel's gorgeous snaps with her cute baby bump below.

Last night, model and actress Emily Rajatkowski revealed to the world, via a gorgeous Vogue cover shared on her Instagram page, that she was pregnant while cutely showing off her growing baby bump. For the unversed, Rajatkowski has been married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard since February 2018 and this will be the gorgeous couple's first child together.

Making her first appearance post the heartwarming pregnancy announcement, Emily looked nothing short of fabulous as she was spotted in New York City. The 29-year-old supermodel adorned a sheer black cutout dress that accentuated her baby bump while she added a pair of red snakeskin boots. Along with gold bracelets and hoop earring, Ratajkowski left her hair open in loose waves and completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses. Later on, the Gone Girl star also wore a black mask for safety precautions.

Check out Emily Rajatkowski's first spotting since her epic pregnancy announcement below:

We have to say, we're already fans of Emily Rajatkowski's chic maternity fashion! Congratulations to Emily and Sebastian!

Meanwhile, in her thought-provoking essay for Vogue, Emily spoke candidly about pregnancy and the gender of her baby. When Rajatkowski and Sebastian would tell their close friends that she's pregnant, the first question posed at them after the obvious "Congratulations" is almost always: "Do you know what you want?" To this, the couple would respond that they won't know the gender until their child is 18 and that their child will then let them know themself.

