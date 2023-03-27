Emily Ratajkowski's Dating History: From Pete Davidson to Erec Andre, everyone supermodel has romanced so far

The relationship gal, Emily Ratajkowski, is always in the spotlight when it comes to her dating life. The model, actor, and author has been romantically involved with some of the high-profile men from Hollywood over the years. In an episode of her podcast, the model opened up about how challenging it is to enjoy casual dating as a celebrity publicly because of the media intrusion. She said, "It's been really hard because, any time I go on another date, everybody knows.”

Here’s a look at every guy the actress has been romantically involved with:

Andrew Dryden

The creative director and menswear buyer, Andrew Dryden, was the first person whom Ratajkowski dated after becoming popular. The pair reportedly started dating each other in 2013. The duo parted ways in early February 2014.

Jeff Magid

Emily was in a long-term relationship with musician-composer Jeff Magid for four years before calling it quits in January 2018.

Sebastian Bear McClard

After breaking up with Jeff, the model began dating the producer and director, Sebastian Bear McClard, in 2018. The couple secretly tied the knot on Feb 23 in a New York City courthouse. The two welcomed their first child, Baby Sylvester, in March 2021. After four years of marriage, the two decided to part ways in July 2022.

Brad Pitt

Following her split with Sebastian, the model was spotted with Hollywood star Brad Pitt and the two have been seen a couple of times together. As per sources, Brad was not dating anyone at that moment.

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have been the talk of the town as she sparked dating rumors with Kim Kardashian’s ex. As per sources, Emily and Pete were really enjoying their time together in December 2022. However, the two parted ways in the same month.

Eric Andre

Emily started off her new year with a new romance, comedian Eric Andre. The two went Instagram official during Valentine's Day and shared steamy naked pictures of each other. A few days later, the model announced her separation from the comedian.

Harry Styles

Emily yet again made headlines as she was spotted kissing Harry Styles during a late night out in Tokyo in March 2023.

