Emily Ratajkowski's My Body becomes NYT Bestseller; Model thanks fans for support

Emily Ratajkowski has taken to her social media platforms to celebrate the great achievement that she has accomplished with her book My Body. For those unversed, the model's book has become a New York Times bestseller, and she has thanked her fans for the same.

"This has been a surreal week," Emily penned, alongside a picture of her book. "Thank you to everyone who has read the book and sent me messages about how my story has resonated with them and what it's made them think about," the actress further added thanking her fans for their wishes and support. She also urged her own followers to get their copy of the book if they haven't yet.

Fans took to the comment section to laud the model for her hard-hitting book. Drew Barrymore took to the comment section to pen, "Way to go!!!!" Many fans discussed how her book resonated with them and made them realize how their feelings matter.

Emily had previously celebrated the release of her book My Body with a star-studded party which was attended by Tommy Dorfman, Karlie Kloss, Tory Burch, Ziwe Furmudo, among others. Her book was released on November 9 and has already garnered appreciation from fans and many of her friends from Hollywood.

Recently, during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the model even weighed in on why women find Pete Davidson attractive while his rumoured romance with Kim Kardashian was being talked about in detail by fans and friends alike. Revealing that Davidson's height is what women like more, Ratajkowski said that something people should know about Pete is that he is a professional.

