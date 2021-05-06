Emily VanCamp had doubts on Steve Rogers & Sharon Carter's kiss 'going too far' in Captain America: Civil War

In a recent interview, Emily VanCamp shared how something good came out of the controversial Steve Rogers and Sharon Carter's Captain America: Civil War kiss, which was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

*SPOILERS ALERT* While Sharon Carter's (Emily VanCamp) fanbase is growing exponentially after showing off her badass side in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, especially with the Power Broker reveal, there was a time when MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans were anti-Sharon. We're talking about the controversial and heavily discussed kiss shared between Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans) and Carter in Captain America: Civil War.

While some felt weirded out by the kiss because Sharon is Steve's first love Peggy Carter's (Hayley Atwell) niece, others felt the romantic moment was too rushed and didn't make sense in terms of storytelling. There's also the fact that Peggy's death, around the same time, made the kiss an insensitive, surprising move from Rogers and Carter' side. During a recent appearance on Collider's Ladies Night, Emily shared her two cents on what was running through her mind while filming that sequence with Chris and what that moment may have meant for her character.

"You sort of trust and hope that it all makes sense in the end. I did have a few moments where I wondered, 'Are we going too far with this? Should this be more of an amicable, friendly moment?' I didn't really know. I don't think any of us really knew... I don't think it's anyone's fault that it didn't totally work in terms of the story. I don't think anyone knew where that was headed or what we were going to do with that moment. It was a sweet moment as it was," VanCamp revealed.

The reason why Emily found the question hard to answer is that she doesn't want to say the kiss was a terrible moment which didn't make sense because everyone's doing their best to "service the story in that moment." According to VanCamp, the team was really just doing the best they could and she also felt that something great came out of the kiss, which was Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier's (Sebastian Stan) dynamic inside the car which then led to something greater; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Later on during the interview, the 34-year-old actress also touched upon the fans' intense reaction to the kiss scene, on how it might have overshadowed the touching Peggy Carter's funeral sequence, quipping to Ladies Night, "There was quite a visceral feeling about that kiss, I think, but ultimately, that's the whole point. You want people talking. You want people to get passionate about these moments and these stories and so that certainly happened."

