Eminem Alleges Machine Gun Kelly Hooked Up With His Mother During Viral Interview With Slim Shady

Eminem has recently dropped his 12th studio album titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), celebrating the end of his alter-ego. As a part of his record promotion, he has previously published a fake obituary for Slim Shady in Detroit Free Press prior to the album release. It stated 'his complex and tortured existence has come to a close'.

In a new interview, the veteran rapper is facing his younger bleached-blond-haired self discussing each other's impact and influence. It is where, in an argument, Slim name-drops Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift, and more.

Eminem faces Slim Shady in a new viral interview and talks about MGK

In an interview with Complex, Slim Shady — the death of whom is the central theme of Eminem’s newest album — acknowledged that he is responsible for Eminem’s entire career. Shady is brought back through a portal from 2000 in Marshall cinematic universe's Houdini music video. Slim states that he has been brought back from his time to save Marshall's career.

The interview starts with them clearly hating each other, as can be heard in multiple songs in the album that depict the constant battle between the two consciousnesses/alter-egoes.

The video catches Slim Shady and Eminem in an intense one-on-one conversation. It is timely given that Eminem’s album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is presently the number-one album in the US. In his explanation, Slim says he has returned because Eminem has gotten too comfortable, using a vivid Caitlyn Jenner analogy to back up his point.

Advertisement

Shady says to Eminem, "If we’re being honest, the music that you’ve been dropping since I’ve bounced ain’t it, for real. When I heard your last sh*t, I thought that sh*t was f**king A.I."

At some point during the interview, Shady provocatively suggests a scandalous incident between Machine Gun Kelly and his mother. He said, "MGK f**ked your mother."

For the unversed, Eminem's beef with MGK, the two rappers went back and forth at each other following Kelly's inappropriate tweet about Em's then underage daughter that angered him. They dissed each other in songs like Not Alike and Rap Devil and more, with the final blow coming from Eminem with Killshot in 2018.

However, even after MGK shifted to a different musical genre, the two are yet to extend an olive branch.

Eminem celebrates The Death of Slim Shady

In the interview, Slim insists that he had been sent from the future to save their sinking music careers. This claim does not go down well with Eminem who cites 25 years at the top of charts as an argument against it.

Advertisement

However, Slim counters by arguing about their shared artistic achievements explaining how everything iconic about Eminem — from his looks to his attitude — came from him contrary to what Marshall believes. He criticizes recent music from Em saying it isn’t real anymore.

Their journey ends in mutual respect and understanding but it is fraught with tension until then. Eminem accepts their symbiotic relationship referring to their shared background paving the way for temporary peace signaling further possibilities for cooperation in the future.

ALSO READ: 'I Thought I Killed It': Eminem Shares Funny BTS of Houdini Music Video; Does His Own Stunts Ahead Of New Album Release