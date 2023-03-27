Eminem and Mariah Carey beef explained: What happened between the two icons?

There have been several diss tracks in the music industry from Taylor Swift to Katy Perry however it seems like not many people were aware about beef between Mariah Carey and Eminem. Their beef is now being revisited on TikTok as people discovered that musicians have made diss tracks for each other.

For those people who want to know about what happened between Mariah Carey and Eminem, we have everything that you need to know.

Eminem and Mariah Carey beef

The beef between Mariah Carey and Eminem started when the latter released a song called Superman in which he claimed about dating the All I Want for Christmas singer for six months. However, Mariah was quick to put full stop to these rumors and denied dating Eminem. After this Eminem released another song while making the same claim and this time also included Nick Cannon, Mariah’s then husband.

The songs like Bagpipes From Baghdad and Superman by Eminem claiming to date Mariah Carey prompted the singer to release her own song called Obsessed. The Obsessed song of Mariah Carey seems to be in response to Eminem’s previous songs.

In the song, Mariah Carey also showcased a stalker in a hoodie that everyone thought to be Eminem. In the response rap God released The Warning as a reply to this video. However, at that time Nick Cannon responds to Eminen as Mariah Carey takes a backseat. At that time Cannon said in an interview that, ‘At first, I thought it was old material that had been dug up from when dude ‘fantasized’ about having a pretend fling with Mariah. But all of a sudden I hear my name in the verse! My first reaction was like, ‘This is his new sh*t? Wow, that’s too bad’.

Eminem later said that he was kind of spazzing out on that record but didn’t know that Nick would take it in this manner. He also wished the couple very best at the time.