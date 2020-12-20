Eminem apologises to Rihanna for siding with Chris Brown after he abused the Work singer; Says ‘I’m sorry, Ri’

Eminem has finally apologised to Rihanna for siding with Chris Brown, who physically assaulted Rihanna when they were dating. Eminem released a new song and said sorry to the Diamonds singer through it.

Eminem recently apologised to Rihanna. Last year, a song written by the 48-year-old rapper was leaked, where he sided with Chris Brown after he assaulted the 32-year-old entertainer back in 2009. “Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a bitch down too,” referring to Brown's vicious 2009 felony assault of Rihanna when they had been dating.

At the time, Eminem's publicist clarified that the song was 10 years old, and had been recorded during sessions for the rapper's 2009 album Marshall Mathers, and had been kept off the final version for a reason. "After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it and rewrote it," publicist Dennis Dennehy said in a statement to ET at the time. But just to make it super clear that he totally disowns that earlier lyric, Eminem mentions it on his new track "Zeus."

You can listen to Eminem‘s song below:

"But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna," he raps. "For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri / It wasn't meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me."

For the unversed, Brown pleaded guilty to the assault in 2009 and received five years probation and a community service order. Eminem and Rihanna have collaborated several times, including on 2010's US number-one single Love the Way You Lie, as well as Numb on her 2012 album Unapologetic and The Monster from The Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013.

