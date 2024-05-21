Eminem Hints At New Album Release Date Fueling Rumors Of It Being His Last One; Deets

Congratulations are in order for Marshall as the real Slim Shady stands up in a suit and shades to celebrate his daughter Hailie Jade's wedding. Meanwhile, a new teaser for his upcoming album drops, leading to frenzy among stans.

Eminem released a short clip of a text message to all his contacts, declaring May 31, 2024, as the execution of his "last trick," hinting at a new single or the entire album drop.

Eminem's 12th studio album and perhaps Shady's last one, The Death Of Slim Shady, to arrive very soon

The Rap God has taken a unique approach this time to promote his upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady. From having Dr. Dre announce the probability of a new album on Jimmy Kimmel Live to releasing a true crime parody video about the album as well as printing an obituary for Slim Shady in the Detroit Free Press newspaper, Eminem has been stirring up anticipation among hip-hop fans.

In the video posted by Eminem, a short text message appears: "And for my last trick!" and the receivers are "All contacts," suggesting that it's Slim who sends out his farewell text to his decades-old listeners. The icon features a rabbit reminiscent of his 8-Mile character B-Rabbit as well as a metaphorical magician in general.

However, the catch is the date and time that appear on the screen. On Friday, May 31 at midnight sharp, stans are expected to be graced with some graphic rhymes they have never heard before. It is unclear what's coming but fans speculate it is either his album dropping or a new single from the album titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace).

Fans speculate that The Death Of Slim Shady might be Eminem's last-ever album

With an artist like Eminem whose illustrious career spans decades, speculations of retirement are bound to trail him like a comet. This time it's about his announcement of his last trick, which has caused fans to flood his comments with questions and concerns. While most people think he is dropping a new single on the date mentioned, others speculate it might be a curtain call for the Marshall Mathers phenomenon.

The Detroit rapper let Shade 45 (his radio channel) know that he was "working on a little something" back in January. He also teased a potential collab with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, saying, "I’m trying to get him to make a new album so bad. We need another 50 album, like, really bad. Fifty’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour. I told him whatever the f*ck he needs from me, I'm here."

50 Cent has recently appeared in the true crime teaser video for Eminem's upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady. While not much information is available regarding the album, music charts prepare to get topped as Em delivers his new album to his fans this summer.

