Eminem Name-Drops Megan Thee Stallion With Tory Lanez Reference In New Single Houdini; Raps 'Would I Really Have A Shot At Feet'

Marshall Bruce Mathers, a.k.a. Eminem, is back with another album. The rapper dropped his first single, titled Houdini, from his brand new The Death of Slim Shady album.

The song has some really creative visuals and music, but those things have taken a back seat as the song is mostly being talked about due to the reference it made regarding the Megan Thee Stallion and the Tony Lanez incident when the Wap rapper was shot in the feet.

Eminem name-drops Megan Thee Stallion

The catchy lyrics of Houdini have grabbed the attention of the listeners as it has name-dropped the Sweetest Pie Rapper. The lyrics reference the 2020 incident where Megan the Stallion was allegedly shot in the feet by rapper Tony Lanez.

This incident took place at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home on July 12, 2020. The Canadian rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023, per NBC News’s report.

The lyrics about Megan were about Eminem asking if the Grammy-winning rapper would be down to work with him. The lyrics go, "If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? I don't know, but I'm glad to be, back."

Netizens react to Megan Thee Stallion’s name-drop

The internet has already been in full swing, reacting to this song and the namedrop by the original Slim Shady. An X user wrote, “Shady is back! If you don’t like it, it’s because you don’t get it! Lmao love to see it!”

Fans are theorizing that Eminem took a “shot” at Megan because she seemingly referenced Eminem and Mariah Carey’s controversy in her song titled Hiss. check out the post.

Megan thee stallion used lyrics from a song shot at EM, but Em made a bar with her issue of being shot on the leg and yall going wild saying Eminem is always going at people. yall should stfu. yall were hyping Megan wen she made that ass bar. Eminem sees everything😂😭#HOUDINI pic.twitter.com/ZQ47QUyuaY — People Irk Me (Coup De Grâce) (@IAMCID0) May 31, 2024

Another user tweeted, “Whole song is a fun vibe, Meg bar was funny af.” Many fans of the Encore rapper are elated as he returns with his new piece of work.

His 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), will be released in the summer of 2024, as per Billboard. The album’s announcement was initially done by Dr. Dre on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in March 2024.

With his upcoming album release, it seems like the Love the Way You Lie rapper is having a big year as his daughter Hailie Jade got married to her long-time boyfriend, Evan McClintock, on May 18. The wedding ceremony took place in Battle Creek, Michigan.

