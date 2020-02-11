Eminem REVEALS he wants to act in films again; Says ‘I might take another dive in it’

In an interview, following his surprise performance at Oscars 2020, Eminem revealed that he would love to act in films again if presented with the right script. Read on to know more.

Eminem took everyone by surprise when he hit the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards for an unannounced performance, about 17 years after winning an academy award. The singer performed his song Lose Yourself, which featured in the film 8 Miles and won him an Oscar back in 2003. While Eminem did not show up for the ceremony to receive the award back then, he more than made up for his absence at the latest edition of the show. During an interview following his remarkable rendition, the singer was asked if he would ever consider acting again and the answer was affirmative!

The 47-year-old was praised for his role in the film 8 Miles, which featured him as Jimmy 'B-Rabbit' Smith, a talented aspiring rapper, and followed his journey to fame. During the interaction with Variety, the singer said if he ever gets a god script, he would like to like to act in films. As he performed at Oscars 2020, many celebrities in the audience were seen singing along with him and moving to the beats. He also received a standing ovation at the end of his rendition.

Not just the audience, the singer revealed that he had a blast performing at the ceremony and the highlight of his night was that he got to hug actress Salma Hayek. He also mentioned why he decided to perform at the show after all these years. The singer said because he did not get a chance to perform back then, he did not say no to the opportunity when he was offered the gig.

The organisers of the award and his team worked hardtop keep the gig under tight wraps. He said they flew in a week before the show and only had time for four or five rehearsals. He also revealed that none of the rehearsals were done on stage because they wanted to keep it a secret. And they successfully did that. No one, from the audience in the hall to the people watching the show on screens, knew about the performance till the time he hit the stage.

