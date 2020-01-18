Eminem SLAMMED by fans for his insensitive lyrics about Ariana Grande and Manchester bombing

Fans are slamming Eminem for making insensitive comments about Ariana Grande and Manchester bombing in his latest song. Read on to know more.

Eminem recently surprised his fans by dropping a brand new album titled, Music to be murdered by. While the album is loaded with some great collaboration with people like Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey and the late rapper Juice WRLD, it is his song ‘Unaccommodating’ which managed to raise eyebrows. In the track, the singer raps about the 2017 terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, and the lyrics did not go down well with many of his fans who thought Eminem’s words were insensitive.

In the song, Eminem raps about the 2017 bombing in Manchester, which took place after an Ariana Grande concert, that killed 22 people. “But I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game / Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.” In the song, the 47-year-old raps about Saddam Hussein, Osama bin Laden, JonBenet Ramsey, John Wayne Gacy, Kanye West, and others. Shortly after the song was released, people took to twitter and slammed the rapper for his “disgusting” and “insensitive lyrics. Many also referred to “Darkness”, another song that features in his latest album and talks about gun control, and called the singer hypocrite for speaking against violence in one song and making fun of the serious issue in another.

“How is #Eminem going to advocate for gun control in #Darkness and then talk about killing people in AA with an AK in #Godzilla? Then he compares himself to John Wayne Gacy in #Unaccommodating,” a Twitter user wrote. “Lost my respect for this man after the song #Unaccommodating #ManchesterBombing #manchesterbee,” wrote another. “This should never have made it to an album. It’s not funny. Not edgy. Not okay in any way. People lost their lives and people had their lives changed forever. I’m not one to cancel culture but something needs to be done. #EminemIsOverParty #Unaccommodating #NotOkay,” another tweet stated.

While many spoke against him, a lot of his fans came to his defence and noted that 15-time Grammy winner had helped raise over USD 2 million in donations to the Manchester attack victims. Some posted the link of Darkness music video and stated that the singer is also raising awareness about gun control through his music. Check out the song here:

