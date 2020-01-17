Eminem surprises fans by dropping new album ‘Music to Be Murdered By' and Darkness Music video; Check Out

Eminem surprised his fans by dropping a new music album ‘Music to Be Murdered By' along with Darkness Music video. Check them out.

Eminem had an entire album up his sleeves and no one saw it coming. The American rapper surprised his fans by releasing his latest album titled Music to be Murdered By on Thursday i.e January 16. “It's your funeral..." the rapper tweeted. In addition to this, he also released the video for his first single off the album, Darkness. Eminem revealed that the album cover was inspired by legendary director Alfred Hitchcock.

The opening shot of the Darkness music video features the 47-year-old rapper walking around a dark stage wearing a grey hoodie, white t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers. In between, it cuts back to another scene at a Las Vegas hotel room. While the song initially seems about the singer getting ready for a concert in Vegas, it is finally revealed that it was someone else in the hotel room and the twists ends up hitting you hard. In the video, the rapper is actually singing about the Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock.

In 2017, Paddock opened fire into the crowd at the Route 91 Music Festival on October 1 and ended up killing about 58 people and injuring around 413. It is considered one of the deadliest mass shooting by a single person in U.S. history. As the video unfolds, the lyrics stars making all the sense. “Feels like I'm loathing in Las Vegas. Haven't got the vaguest why I'm so lost. But I'd make you this small wager. If I bet you, I'll be in tomorrow's paper. Who would the odds favor?” Eminem raps in the video.

The album features collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Royce Da 5'9", Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, White Gold, Young M.A, KXNG Crooked, Joell Ortiz, Don Toliver, Anderson. Paak and Juice WRLD, whose sudden demise in 2019 ended up shocking the world. The album is currently available on his official store and can be streamed and downloaded on various streaming services.

