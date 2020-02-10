Eminem surprises Oscars 2020 with Lose Yourself performance & leaves Martin Scorsese majorly unimpressed

Eminem surprised Oscars 2020 viewers with a performance on his Academy Award-winning song Lose Yourself. While fans were excited to watch his perform, Martin Scorsese was least interested.

It took the Academy Awards 18 years to arrange a platform for Eminem to perform his historic song Lose Yourself. The American rapper, back in 2003, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. He made history at the 75th Academy Awards by becoming the first hip-hop artist ever to win an Academy Award with his 8 Mile song. The singer surprised the audience at the Dolby Theatre and at home by taking on the stage and setting in on fire with his performance.

We'll be honest, it took us a moment to wrap our head around the fact that Eminem was on stage and recreating the hit track. We (and many others) found ourselves head-bobbing to his lyrics. The camera panned across the Dolby Theatre to show the audience enjoying the performance. However, not everyone was impressed with his performance. Martin Scorsese is one of them. The Irishman director seemed as disinterested as he could be while watching a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. (Sorry, not sorry).

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker sported a dead-pan face while his fellow Oscars 2020 attendees enjoyed the show. His expression caught everyone's attention on social media as well and Twitter users couldn't stop laughing at his reaction to Eminem's performance.

Meanwhile, fans were excited to watch Eminem take on the Academy Awards stage and bring back memories of 8 Mile. Check out a few reactions below:

