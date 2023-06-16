Eminem was present at daughter Alaina Marie Scott's wedding; Newlywed reveals father walked her down the aisle

Alaina Marie Scott, daughter of rapper Eminem (Marshall Bruce Mathers) had a joyous day on June 9 as she married her long-time boyfriend Matt Moeller in an intimate wedding ceremony. Alaina and Matt promised to be together for the rest of their life by taking wedding vows in Detroit, Michigan. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Alaina Marie Mathers revealed the special role her father Eminem had in the nuptials. Expressing her gratitude to the rapper, the mental health advocate shared some inside story of her wedding. Read on

Alaina Marie Mathers reveals Eminem walked her down the aisle

Newlywed Alaina Marie Scott gave some exciting inside story of her wedding and revealed that her father Eminem walked her down in an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle. She said, “I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle.” Sharing the rapper’s excitement, Alaina said, “He wasn’t going to miss that.”

She then added that her wedding was a dream venue as ‘the grounds were the foundation of the wedding’ on which she planned to have her wedding. On the wedding day, Alaina and her husband Matt exchanged handwritten vows in the presence of 125 guests. She also said that their guest list was small and private.

Alaina Marie Scott asked her sister Hailie to be her bridesmaid

As it is known that on the day of her wedding, Alaina’s sister (Eminem’s biological daughter) Hailie Jade was the bridesmaid. She added, “We did something super untraditional and didn't allow many plus ones. This was important to us.” The newlywed said that she wanted her wedding to be surrounded by her loved ones as weddings are a ‘sacred’ thing.

Alaina and Matt’s enegagement

In December 2021, Alaina Marie Scott and Matt Moeller got engaged. They exchanged their enegagement rings after Matt proposed to her at a rooftop. Sharing lovely pictures from the engagement, Alaina wrote, “This moment. this life. Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU."

Meanwhile, Alaina Marie Scott is the daughter of Kimberly’s twin sister (Eminem’s ex-wife), Dawn Scott. She was Amanda at birth. It is reported that Eminem took ‘full custody’ of Alaina after her mother’s death. Since then, she is the adopted daughter of the rapper. Eminem wrote many songs such as Mockingbird about Alaina expressing his love for her daughter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott? 5 things you need to know about the newlywed