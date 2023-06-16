Eminem was present at daughter Alaina Marie Scott's wedding; Newlywed reveals father walked her down the aisle

Eminem’s adopted daughter Alaina Marie Scott recently got married to her long-time boyfriend Matt Moeller on June 9. She revealed that her father walked her down the isle which left her a great impression.

Written by Arpita Sarkar Published on Jun 16, 2023   |  01:40 AM IST  |  985
Eminem and Alaina Marie Scott (Image credit: eminemmusic-YouTube, alainamariescott-Instagram)
Eminem and Alaina Marie Scott (Image credit: eminemmusic-YouTube, alainamariescott-Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Eminem walked his daughter Alaina Scott down the isle at her wedding
  • Alaina Marie Scott and her long-time boyfriend Matt Moeller got married on June 9

Alaina Marie Scott, daughter of rapper Eminem  (Marshall Bruce Mathers) had a joyous day on June 9 as she married her long-time boyfriend Matt Moeller in an intimate wedding ceremony. Alaina and Matt promised to be together for the rest of their life by taking wedding vows in Detroit, Michigan. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Alaina Marie Mathers revealed the special role her father Eminem had in the nuptials. Expressing her gratitude to the rapper, the mental health advocate shared some inside story of her wedding. Read on 

Alaina Marie Mathers reveals Eminem walked her down the aisle

Newlywed Alaina Marie Scott gave some exciting inside story of her wedding and revealed that her father Eminem walked her down in an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle. She said, “I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle.” Sharing the rapper’s excitement, Alaina said, “He wasn’t going to miss that.”

She then added that her wedding was a dream venue as ‘the grounds were the foundation of the wedding’ on which she planned to have her wedding. On the wedding day, Alaina and her husband Matt exchanged handwritten vows in the presence of 125 guests. She also said that their guest list was small and private. 

Alaina Marie Scott asked her sister Hailie to be her bridesmaid 

As it is known that on the day of her wedding, Alaina’s sister (Eminem’s biological daughter) Hailie Jade was the bridesmaid. She added, “We did something super untraditional and didn't allow many plus ones. This was important to us.” The newlywed said that she wanted her wedding to be surrounded by her loved ones as weddings are a ‘sacred’ thing. 

Alaina and Matt’s enegagement 

In December 2021, Alaina Marie Scott and Matt Moeller got engaged. They exchanged their enegagement rings after Matt proposed to her at a rooftop. Sharing lovely pictures from the engagement, Alaina wrote, “This moment. this life. Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU." 

Meanwhile, Alaina Marie Scott is the daughter of Kimberly’s twin sister (Eminem’s ex-wife), Dawn Scott. She was Amanda at birth. It is reported that Eminem took ‘full custody’ of Alaina after her mother’s death. Since then, she is the adopted daughter of the rapper. Eminem wrote many songs such as Mockingbird about Alaina expressing his love for her daughter. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott? 5 things you need to know about the newlywed

About The Author
Arpita Sarkar
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 2 years of experience in Hollywood and Bollywood content writing in the entertainment industry. With a... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Peoplemag

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!