Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Heartbroken Over Dietary Restrictions During Pregnancy: ‘Why Now…’

Hailie Jade, Eminem’s daughter, recently discussed the limitations on food that she has had to follow because of her pregnancy.

During a podcast, Just a Little Shady, which she co-hosts with Brittany Ednie, the 28-year-old influencer, who is currently pregnant with her first child with Evan McClintock, mentioned how hard it has been to stay away from some particular food items.

One of the biggest changes was the removal of deli meats, which became worse when sandwich chain Jimmy John's came up with a "Picklewich,” which Hailie couldn’t have. She explained her exasperation with the situation in a playful manner, especially since she is a pickle enthusiast, and it was launched during her dietary restrictions period. Hailie said, "I just want to know why now... Why now, when I can't have it?"

The episode was aired on Friday, November 1, where the mom-to-be spoke about certain common prohibitions, such as alcohol. She also talked about other banned foods, such as ‘unpasteurized’ apple cider, one of her fall favorites, which she found particularly hard to give up. Even more surprising was the fact that orange juice is required to be pasteurized when pregnant.

Hailie also noted that she has learned that grape skins can be toxic, although she accepted that this warning might not be common. She also remarked how other non-dietary restrictions were just as bewildering, like not being allowed to change cat litter—a rule that intrigued her but one that she did not notice because she has no cat.

The most annoying of the lot, though, was refraining from Advil, a pain management medication she often used for headaches. Hailie further recalled how she missed Coke Zero. If she'd known the last time she had Coke Zero, margarita, and deli sandwich were her final ones for a long while, she said she would have savored them.

Hailie Jade confessed that before when such mothers asked for food items like sushi or sandwiches right after childbirth, everybody assumed they were making a fuss over nothing. But now, as she told them, she is fully aware as to why the requests were made, due to the various restrictions increasing desire greatly.

