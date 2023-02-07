Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers gets engaged to BF Evan McClintock; Fans await Slim Shady’s response

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers just announced her engagement with her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintok. The 27-year-old took to her Instagram space on February 6 to share the wonderful news with friends, fans, and followers. Hailie posted a slew of pictures from her special day with her beau. In the first picture, Hailie, dressed in a black leather jacket, grey denim pants, and black heels, can be seen happily popping a bottle of champagne with McClintok, who is dressed in a white tee-shirt, matching trousers, and a black coat.

In the second picture, Evan is seen going down on his knees as he pops the question to his ladylove, while Hailie stands in front of him, surprised. In the third picture, we get to see a close-up picture of the rock on her finger, and might we say, it’s absolutely stunning. Sharing the photos, Hailie captioned the post, “casual weekend recap… (crying emoji and heart emoji) 2.4.23 (ring emoji) i love you,” while she also tagged Evan McClintok. As per TMZ, the couple has been dating since at least 2016.

Fans wonder how Eminem would react to his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers getting engaged As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments from netizens. Many congratulated the Just a Little Shady podcast host. Others were excited to know Eminem’s response to the proposal. One fan wrote, “Wonder if he asked the goat (finger on chin emoji)”. Another user commented, “Now to wait for Slim Shady’s response”. A third follower’s comment read, “Imagine that father-in-law”. Yet another user pointed out how both their names together make ‘M&M’. “Mathers and McClintok. So they’re…M&M (emoji)”. Someone else joked, “Behold the bravest man in the world”. Eminem’s love for daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Eminem has been always vocal about his love for his daughter. Mathers has also been the subject of many of his raps, where he has mentioned being extremely protective of her. In a recent podcast appearance earlier this year, the Lose Yourself rapper, as per TMZ, mentioned that his daughter is on a good path in life ‘having graduated college and a steady boyfriend in tow’. So, it looks like Eminem has a good equation with his daughter’s now-fiancé.

