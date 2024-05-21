Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Gets Married To Longtime Partner Evan McClintock; Says She Is 'Feeling So Grateful'

Eminem’s little girl, Hailie Jade Scott, is all grown up, as the 28-year-old influencer announced her marriage to Evan McClintock on Monday, May 20. Per the bride herself, the couple got married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony including only the closest of family and friends.

“Waking up as a wife this week,” Hailie shared in her Instagram post featuring pictures from her wedding nuptials.

“We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had & so much love was felt,” she added, before concluding her announcement, saying, “Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Amid Eminem's beloved daughter getting hitched to her long-time love (the couple had been dating since 2016), here's a breakdown of how her special day went.

Hailie Scott Ties the Knot with McClintock in a Fairytale Ceremony

Scott read the wedding vows to McClintock in a beautiful white wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic ruffled hemline and train, as can be seen in the pictures shared by the podcaster and influencer on her social media handle. Her hair was styled in a simple updo adorned with a quintessential tulle veil. And of course, there was the bouquet of all-white flowers.

The groom looked equally put together in a classic black tuxedo.

In the series of pictures shared by Hailie, the newlyweds kissed outside a church covered in white flowers, as well as while sitting atop a classic convertible. One of the pictures also featured McClintock overcome by emotions during the ceremony.

Additionally, TMZ published an exclusive father-daughter dance snap of Hailie and Eminem from the ceremony, making the event even more emotionally significant.

Hailie and Evan got engaged in February 2023

The pair, who met while students at Michigan State University, announced their engagement in February last year, following six months of dating. Scott shared the news on Instagram in May of 2023, alongside several pictures of her and her fiancé celebrating their special day. While one of the snaps included a shot of McClintock on one knee, the other featured the couple popping a bottle of champagne.

“Casual weekend recap…2.4.23,” Hailie captioned the social media post, adding a ring emoji and a sweet "I love you" note for her man.