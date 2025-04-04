Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Welcomes Her First Child With Partner Evan McClintock; See Here

Eminem has become a grandfather as his daughter, Hailie Jade, welcomed her first child with partner Evan McClintock. The new mom confirmed the news on her social media account by sharing adorable snaps of her son while also announcing his name. Jade dressed her baby boy in a little grey hoodie, and on the board above, the message read, “Elliot Marshall McClintock.”

Jade gave birth to her first son on March 14, and the latest snaps mark the little one’s three weeks on the earthside. She wrote in the caption, “Happy due date//3 weeks earthside, little e.”

Meanwhile, the fans gushed about Jade and McClintock’s baby. One of the users wrote in the comment section, “His middle name, I’m crying; he’s so precious.”

Another one of the fans shared, “His initials are EM & M. Genius! What a little cutie.” The third netizen shared, “Not me tearing up at the middle name like I’m related.”

Eminem had announced her daughter’s pregnancy in his Temporary music video, where he shared the footage of Jade presenting him with a jersey with Grandpa written on the back.

Speaking of the father’s excitement about his newborn, Jade previously revealed that McClintock was very excited about having a baby. She said, “Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me. They’re going to go golfing with me.’” Hailie further added, “I was like, ‘OK, well, they’re still going to Target with me.'”

Evan went on to add to his partner’s statement, “Whether it was a girl or boy, I would have made them do it. Or hoped they would want to do it at least.”

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock dated for seven years before holding their baby boy in their arms.

