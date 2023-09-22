Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Mathers set to attend their daughter Hailie Jade's wedding, hinting at their reconciled relationship?

Kim Mathers, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, has revealed that she will be attending their daughter Hailie Jade's upcoming wedding to Evan McClintock. This announcement comes after years of public feuding between Eminem and Kim. Read on to know more.

Kim Mathers will attend her daughter's wedding

As per Page Six, Mathers confirmed her presence at the highly anticipated wedding, stating, "Of course," when asked if she would be attending. She also gave some insight into her repaired relationship with her daughter Hailie and her other children, saying that she sees them "not often, but often enough." Additionally, Mathers shared details about her niece Alaina Scott's extravagant wedding to Matt Moeller, which had a “‘Great Gatsby’ glam” theme. She mentioned that Eminem, who had adopted Alaina in the early 2000s, walked her down the aisle during the ceremony. Mathers said, “He wasn’t going to miss that."

Their daughter Hailie and Evan got engaged in February, and Hailie shared the news on Instagram with photos of Evan proposing. They celebrated their engagement with a grand party in Detroit in May, where Hailie donned multiple outfit changes throughout the evening.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande seeks financial support and property division from ex Dalton Gomez? DEETS Inside

About Eminem and Kim Mathers' marriage

Eminem and Kim Mathers have a tumultuous history. They first met at a house party in 1988 when Eminem was 15 and Kim was 13, just after she had left a youth home following her and her sister's escape from their father's abuse. Kim moved into Eminem's house with his mother, but their romance led to them being kicked out by Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson.

The couple had a daughter, Hailie, in 1995 and got married in 1999 but divorced just two years later. They briefly reconciled in 2006 but later separated again. Kim revealed that constant infidelities and Eminem's touring lifestyle contributed to their tumultuous relationship. Kim said in her 20/20 interview, “Money is great, but it doesn’t make your husband stay at home with you, or sleep in the same bed with you … Him being on the road and on tour … that was like the big one. I mean … constant infidelities, all the time.” In 2017, Eminem apologized to Kim on his track Bad Husband, acknowledging his past mistakes and expressing regret for the pain he had caused her.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: How will Carly react when she finds out Drew was beaten inside the Pentonville prison?