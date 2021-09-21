Emma Corrin opens up on feeling ‘special’ after The Crown’s Emmy wins; Shares BTS pics with the cast

The Crown’s cast members definitely had one of the best nights yesterday, as they swept off top awards including in the Best Drama category, and the entire cast had an epic reaction to it! Sharing some of the pictures from the night, Emma Corrin made sure to treat their fans with a heartfelt post about the series and the cast members.

Taking to their social media platform, the actor, 25, has posted stunning behind-the-scenes snaps where their expressions truly speak for how amazing the night was! “As you can see I clearly felt a lot last night,” Emma began, as they shared pictures with Gillian Anderson and other cast members. “What a culmination of these three years with our The Crown family,” Emma penned, as they dedicated their post to the cast and crew of the show. For the unversed, Emma played the role of Prince Diana in season 4 of the series.

“To be with you all and to celebrate everything we have achieved was so special,” Emma wrote. The pictures showed how the cast celebrated their wins, as Emma and the others can be seen waving their hands in utter joy. In one of the pictures, Emma has an emotional expression as the cast and crew celebrated the epic wins at the Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, the show is gearing up for its fifth and final season, and the audience has already been informed of the cast changes, which includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

