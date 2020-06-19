Emma Heming celebrates her 42nd birthday with Bruce Willis and kids; Demi Moore and Rumer join the bash

Emma Heming reunites with Bruce Willis and her family on her 42nd birthday and Demi Moore joins them in her celebration.

Emma Heming is back with her family after the Coronavirus lockdown and celebrated her 42nd birthday with them. The 41-year-old was stuck in LA with her daughter as the latter pricked her foot at a park right before the lockdown was imposed. While Bruce Willis had reached Demi Moore's house much earlier as the two families were supposed to quarantine together, Emma Heming had to wait back for her daughter's test results after she pricked herself and didn't get a chance to leave after the lockdown was suddenly imposed.

Emma recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself and her family celebrating her big day. Emma and Bruce Willis reunited at Idaho after the quarantine period while Demi Moore and daughter Rumer too joined the birthday bash. Bruce Wilis and Demi Moore were married from 1978 to 2000 but the two are still great friends. Bruce Willis quarantined with Demi Moore and kids Rumer and Talulah and unfortunately, his wifey Emma missed it all. However, the fun gang is back together and they recently celebrated Emma's birthday.

"It really was a happy birthday for me," Emma Heming captioned her post on Instagram as she shared pictures of her celebrating her 42nd along with family. Bruce Willis and his family received a lot of love on social media for their matching pyjamas, fun banter, and love during the hard times. There were 17 people in the family who were quarantined together and it was nothing less than a party every day. Fans wondered if Emma would be having a lot of FOMO after seeing their snaps, but she was completely okay with the fact that her husband was quarantining with his ex and their kids.

