Emma Heming Willis Shares Heartwarming 4th Of July Celebration Pictures With Daughters Amid Bruce Willis’s Health Struggles

Parade, picnic, and catching up with extended family! That’s how Emma Heming Willis and her two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, whom she shares with husband Bruce Willis, celebrated the 4th of July.

In a social media post on the same day, Heming-Willis could be seen smiling ear to ear while posing in front of a ranch, wearing a denim shirt and jeans with a cream cowgirl hat. Her daughters also matched with her in casual attire and cowgirl hats of their own.

The post further included several glimpses of what the Willis girls did to mark America’s 248th birthday this year. Keep reading for added sneak peeks!

The Make Time Wellness founder’s aforementioned social media post also featured several videos showing the girls walking to a Fourth of July event to witness a parade. The young ladies, while sitting on the sidelines of a street, watched a quartet of horseback riders holding the American flag perform down the road. “Happy 4th of July! ususus,” Heming Willis captioned the upload.

In her Instagram stories, the mom of two shared a video documenting the girls picking up stickers that had been thrown on the ground. “Good ole parade fun,” she wrote across the clip.

They then had a picnic near a lake alongside their big sister, Tallulah Willis, whom Bruce, 69, shares with ex-wife Demi Moore. A few other people also joined the group. The picnic setup looked like a movie screen montage, with a blanket laid out on the grass helming snacks of all kinds.

For finishing touches, Heming-Willis posted a picture of her daughters sitting atop a car as they watched a Fourth of July firework show.

The heart-melting celebration carousel, however, did not offer a glimpse of Bruce Willis amid the actor’s dementia struggles

Willis, 69, withdrew from Hollywood in 2022 amid his brain condition, aphasia, which causes a patient to lose language abilities. Additionally, last year, Bruce’s family announced that his illness had exacerbated and he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Glenn Gordon Caron, the creator of Bruce’s star-making 1980s sitcom Moonlighting, visited the veteran actor and confirmed that his health had substantially declined. “My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am,” said Glenn in an interview with Page Six in October last year. “He’s not totally verbal. He used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now,” he added.

Since the actor's health began deteriorating, he has been surrounded by his family, including his first wife, Demi Moore, and their daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30.

