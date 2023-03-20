Emma Heming Willis talks about the 'grief' she felt on husband Bruce Willis' birthday morning

Emma Heming Willis has been going through a rollercoaster of emotions ever since her husband, actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The model revealed the same on February 17 through an Instagram post where she expressed her "deepest gratitude" for the love and support while giving an update on his condition.

Heming Willis then added that since Bruce's aphasia in 2022, his condition has progressed and they now have a more specific diagnosis, namely frontotemporal dementia. Now, the 44-year-old took to her Instagram to wish her husband on his birthday while also sharing how she felt on the morning of the special day. Read on to know more.

Emma Heming shares her 'grief' on Bruce's birthday

"Today is my husband's birthday. I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose," Heming Willis said in a video posted on March 19. "I just think it's important that you see all sides of this. I always get this message or people always tell me, 'Oh, you're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was, but I'm also raising two kids in this," she explained.

Heming Willis continued, "Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that's what I'm doing. But I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day, and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday." She revealed how every video she makes for her husband is "like a knife" in her heart.

The video was captioned, "Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness. But the silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family. I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well [two heart emojis]."

Emma Heming's birthday post for Bruce Willis

She then proceeded to post the video she had made for Willis' 68th birthday with the caption, "He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet [love letter emoij]. My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it [folded hands emoji]. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too [two hearts emoji]."