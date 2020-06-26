Emma Roberts all set to welcome her first child with Garrett Hedlund one year after sparking off romance

Emma Roberts is all set to enter a new phase of her life as she is going to welcome her first child soon. Read on for further details.

There is some good news for all the fans of Emma Roberts as the actress is all set to welcome her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. This also comes as a shock for everyone as the couple had just sparked off romance last year in March. The news about 29-year old Roberts’ pregnancy has been confirmed by her mother Kelly Cunningham through a series of comments posted on Instagram. Emma herself confirmed the news after fans congratulated the couple.

She replied with a ‘yes’ to one of her fans who had asked her if she is pregnant. Roberts was earlier dating her former co-star Evan Peters for almost five years before breaking off ties with him in early 2019. The two of them had apparently ended their romance after Valentine’s Day and also broke off their engagement. Roberts then started dating American actor Garrett Hedlund shortly thereafter and the two of them were often seen spending quality time with each other.

Talking about Hedlund, he was earlier dating Kirsten Dunst before being romantically involved with Emma. As for the actress who happens to be the niece of Julia Roberts, she is all set to embrace a new phase of her life soon! According to various reports, Emma and her ex-beau Evans still continue to be friends and that their breakup wasn’t that bad. They initially began dating back in 2012 and their relationship continued for quite a long time until last year when they finally decided to part ways.

