Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund reportedly call it QUITS; 'Trying their best' to co parent

After almost three years of dating, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have allegedly separated. The couple had their first child together, son Rhodes Robert Hedlund, in December 2020, which they proudly disclosed on Instagram a few weeks later after his birth.

"It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard" an insider told PEOPLE of their post-breakup dynamic. The couple separated after celebrating their son Rhodes Roberts' first birthday with a rodeo-themed party last month. "Loved every second of it. I love you Rhodes," the proud mom, 30, wrote at the time. She and Hedlund, 37, who Emma started seeing in March 2019, had Rhodes in December 2020 and then revealed the baby's first picture and name in January. "Thank you 2020," she added, "for getting one thing right."

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Garrett's separation was announced after it was reported that he is being sued for a vehicle accident that occurred on the night of his DUI arrest in 2020. The actor is accused of ramming into another vehicle, which was carrying a mother and three children, while passing out intoxicated behind the wheel of his Jeep and running a red light. The family alleges that Hedlund, whose blood alcohol level was double the legal limit of.08 on the night, tried to depart the scene without contacting an ambulance.

Previously, the American Horror Story actress was engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated from 2012 until 2019. Hedlund was formerly engaged to Kirsten Dunst, with whom he was in a relationship from 2012 until 2016.

ALSO READ:Emma Roberts puts baby bump on display while channelling her Scream Queens character for Halloween