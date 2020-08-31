Emma Roberts CONFIRMS pregnancy with Garrett Hedlund; Julia Roberts, Ashley Benson & more congratulate the duo

Emma Roberts recently confirmed her pregnancy over Instagram with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund by sharing a picture of her growing baby bump. Stars like Julia Roberts, Ashley Benson and more sent their wishes to the duo as soon as the news broke.

It’s official – Wild Child star Emma Roberts is having a baby! The 29-year-old actress who’s best known for her iconic role in Scream Queens took to Instagram on Sunday (August 30) to officially confirm that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, also revealing that they’re having a boy.

“Me…and my two favourite guys,” Emma wrote along with a few photos showing off her baby bump while posing with the 35-year-old actor. The post also marks the first time Emma shared photos with Garrett on her social media.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Emma and Garrett were expecting, but neither of them confirmed the news until now. During her last few outings, Emma has been strategically hiding her growing bump from photographers.

Several famous friends of the couple were quick to wish them congratulations after the news broke. Emma‘s aunt Julia Roberts wrote “love you” along with the kissing face emoji. “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! boy moms together,” Glee star Lea Michele wrote. Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson wrote: “I love you my angel baby can't wait.” Britney Spears younger sister Jamie Lynn commented: “This makes me so happy. BIG congrats.”

