  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Emma Roberts CONFIRMS pregnancy with Garrett Hedlund; Julia Roberts, Ashley Benson & more congratulate the duo

Emma Roberts recently confirmed her pregnancy over Instagram with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund by sharing a picture of her growing baby bump. Stars like Julia Roberts, Ashley Benson and more sent their wishes to the duo as soon as the news broke.
20681 reads Mumbai
Emma Roberts CONFIRMS pregnancy with Garrett Hedlund; Julia Roberts, Ashley Benson & more congratulate the duoEmma Roberts CONFIRMS pregnancy with Garrett Hedlund; Julia Roberts, Ashley Benson & more congratulate the duo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s official – Wild Child star Emma Roberts is having a baby! The 29-year-old actress who’s best known for her iconic role in Scream Queens took to Instagram on Sunday (August 30) to officially confirm that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, also revealing that they’re having a boy.

 

“Me…and my two favourite guys,” Emma wrote along with a few photos showing off her baby bump while posing with the 35-year-old actor. The post also marks the first time Emma shared photos with Garrett on her social media.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me...and my two favorite guys

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Emma and Garrett were expecting, but neither of them confirmed the news until now. During her last few outings, Emma has been strategically hiding her growing bump from photographers.

 

Several famous friends of the couple were quick to wish them congratulations after the news broke. Emma‘s aunt Julia Roberts wrote “love you” along with the kissing face emoji. “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! boy moms together,” Glee star Lea Michele wrote. Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson wrote: “I love you my angel baby can't wait.” Britney Spears younger sister Jamie Lynn commented: “This makes me so happy. BIG congrats.”

 

ALSO READ: Emma Roberts all set to welcome her first child with Garrett Hedlund one year after sparking off romance

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement