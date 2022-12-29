Emma Roberts, ex Garrett Hedlund pen special birthday messages for son Rhodes: 5 PICS of the mother-son duo

Emma Roberts, the popular American actor is currently enjoying her new role as a mother to her infant son Rhodes, whom she shares with her ex-partner Garrett Hedlund. The former couple welcomed their first and only child Rhodes on December 27, 2020. Even though Roberts and Hedlund called it quits in January 2022, they have made sure that their split is not affecting the upbringing of their little son, in any way. The doting parents took to their official Instagram handles and penned heartfelt messages for Rhodes, as he turned 2 on Wednesday. Emma Roberts' special note for her little son

The American Horror Story actress took to her official social media handles and shared a lovely picture with the little Rhodes, along with a sweet note. "Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!! I love you beyond," reads Emma Roberts' birthday message for her little son. In the picture, the mother-son duo is seen having a fun time, as little Rhodes is seen standing on the couch, looking outside in his cute pajamas and long hair. Mummy Emma Roberts, on the other hand, looks pretty in a cozy frilled green pajama set, and free hair. Check out Emma Roberts' Instagram post below: