Emma Roberts gives birth as she and Garrett Hedlund welcome a son; Here's what the parents named the newborn

In some amazing news, it's being reported that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on December 27 in LA.

2020 has seen many beloved celebrity couples become parents for the first time. Whether it be Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid or Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, embracing parenthood was the USP of this year. Joining the first-time parents club are Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund as according to TMZ's sources, the Holidate star gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday, i.e. September 27 in LA.

Roberts and Hedlund's heathy son weighed in around 9lbs while both the mother and her tiny munchkin are doing just fine post the delivery. That's not all! TMZ also revealed what the new parents have already named their baby boy; Rhodes. Over the past few months, paparazzi had captured the then-pregnant Emma proudly flaunting her growing baby bump while going on walks and doing chores. For the unversed, Emma and Garrett started dating in 2019 shortly after the former broke off her engagement with Evan Peters. Roberts' pregnancy was confirmed by the actress herself in August.

Congratulations to the lovebirds on the new addition to their family!

ALSO READ: Emma Roberts OPENS UP about fertility issues; REVEALS why she froze her eggs at a young age

Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show via Just Jared, Emma was asked about being pregnant at the same time as Billie Lourd and Lea Michele, her Scream Queens co-stars. Quipping how it was "pure witchcraft" the 29-year-old actress added how she's glad the trio had boys as she would be scared if they all had girls.

"I would be scared if we all had girls, it would be, it would be mini Scream Queens. I don’t, I don’t think the world’s ready for that," Roberts joked.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×