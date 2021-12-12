Emma Roberts posts a rare snap with her one year old baby son, calls him 'the best'

On Friday, Emma Roberts went to Instagram to post a photo of herself and Garrett Hedlund's son Rhodes. In the photo, the 30-year-old actress was sitting on a giant, pillow-filled sofa, holding the blonde baby in her arms. 'The best,' the star wrote in her caption and there was no sign of her partner Hedlund, 37. As per Daily Mail, there has been speculation that this fall the two have broken up.

Check out her post here:

The mom-of-one added a red love emoji in the caption and credited the shot to her friend and stylist Brit Elkin Hines. Meanwhile, Last December 27, Emma and the Tron: Legacy star had a boy called Rhodes Robert Hedlund. However, suspicions of a split emerged when followers found the duo were no longer following each other on Instagram. On April 25, as per Daily Mail, the couple was spotted together at an Oscars Party honouring Andra Day and the actors of The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Though the pair has kept their romance private, insiders reported in June that they were closer than ever. "Emma and Garrett are in a much better place since welcoming their son,' the insider dished, also admitting the pair hit a 'rough patch" during her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, judging by the comments section, Emma's fans couldn't get enough of the mother-son photo, either. "ANGEL BOY!!!!!!!" Brit gushed, while Jessica Stam wrote, "Cuties!!" Heart-eye emojis were also used by Ashley Benson, Lily Kershaw, and Gracie McGraw, the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.