Emma Roberts proudly dons a cowboy hat for her son's first rodeo themed birthday party; See pics

Emma Roberts' baby boy has turned one year old! The We're the Millers actress, 30, shared a series of images from her son Rhodes Robert's first birthday rodeo celebration on Monday. Roberts showed off two cakes she prepared for her son's birthday on Instagram, one of which was shaped like the number one and decorated with cowboy embellishments.

Check out her post here:

The second cake, which simply said Rhodes on the side in blue frosting, ended up in Roberts' hair. Still, the new mom was all smiles in one of the photographs, as she went around with a little cowboy hat on her head. "Happy Birthday Rodeo! Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it. I love you Rhodes," she captioned the post.

Recently, the new mom has been enjoying expressing her newborn joy on social media. In a lovely Instagram post earlier this month, the American Horror Story star curled up on the couch with her son. In the caption, Roberts wrote, "The best." As per PEOPLE, Emma and her 37-year-old boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, welcomed their first child, Rhodes, in December 2020 before revealing the baby's first photo and name in January. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

Meanwhile, There have recently been speculations of a split between the couple when followers saw they were no longer following each other on Instagram. The two were last seen together on April 25 at an Oscars Party honouring Andra Day and the cast of The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

