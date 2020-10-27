Emma Roberts puts baby bump on display while channelling her Scream Queens character for Halloween

Emma Roberts recently showed off her baby bump through an Instagram post to share a PSA on Halloween. Check out her post below.

Emma Roberts recently channelled her Scream Queens character Chanel for this funny new PSA about Halloween. In the promo video that the 29-year-old actress shared to her Instagram account, she emphasizes the importance of having a Halloween costume and that there is no room for excuses for not having one.

“There are no more excuses, no time left to avoid doing what you know is the right thing to do,” Emma says. “There’s just truly no reason that I can possibly think of that you can’t come up with a f***ing Halloween costume this year.” She goes on, “Last minute Halloween costumes affect one out of every one American. And you’ve been for, what, eight months?”

“I don’t want to hear whatever bulls*** excuse you have when October 31st rolls around and you say, ‘Oh my God, I have to find a costume’.” Emma is set to star in Netflix’s Holidate, where Halloween is one of the holidays she recruits co-star Luke Bracey for as her plus one.

