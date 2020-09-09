Emma Roberts puts baby bump on display while sharing pool selfie on Instagram; Wishes fans ‘Happy Labour Day’

After revealing pregnancy news in August, actress Emma Roberts is sharing pictures of her growing baby bump.

Emma Roberts is putting her baby bump on display! The 29-year-old Scream Queens actress posed for a cute photo in a bathing suit on Monday (September 7) over Labour Day weekend after confirming that she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child.

The photo features the actress wearing a dark floral swimsuit with a pair of red sunglasses, along with a “Happy Labour Day” image.

In case you missed it, on August 30, Emma revealed that she was pregnant with her first child, sharing on Instagram: “Me…and my two favorite guys” Emma wrote in her announcement along with a few photos showing off her baby bump at the end of August, also marking the first time Emma shared photos with Garrett on her social media.

Many of her celebrity friends also wished her well following the announcement. Several famous friends of the couple were quick to wish them congratulations after the news broke. Emma‘s aunt Julia Roberts wrote “love you” along with the kissing face emoji. “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! boy moms together,” Glee star Lea Michele wrote. Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson wrote: “I love you my angel baby can't wait.” Britney Spears younger sister Jamie Lynn commented: “This makes me so happy. BIG congrats.”

ALSO READ: Emma Roberts CONFIRMS pregnancy with Garrett Hedlund; Julia Roberts, Ashley Benson & more congratulate the duo

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×