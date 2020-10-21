Emma Roberts REVEALS she blocked her mom for confirming her pregnancy; Calls it 'Instagram War'

While appearing on The Tonight Show Emma Roberts recently revealed that she once blocked her mother Kelly Cunningham for confirming her pregnancy before the actress was ready.

Scream Queens star Emma Roberts‘ mom Kelly Cunningham was the person who confirmed her pregnancy news, without her consent, and she blocked her on Instagram because of it! Emma recently shared that it all started when the 29-year-old actress bought her mom her very first iPhone. “I was, like, ‘Now we can FaceTime and iMessage. And like, how sweet.’ And it was just such a love fest,” Emma said during her virtual appearance on The Tonight Show. “And it was the worst thing I ever did.”

Emma said eventually her fans went to her mom’s Instagram and flooded the comments with questions about if Emma is pregnant. Kelly responded to Emma’s fans, confirming the news. “It was a disaster,” Emma said. “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

See her full interview below:

“When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it,’” Emma said. “I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.’” “I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby,” Emma said. Emma and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund then officially confirmed their pregnancy in late August.

ALSO READ: Emma Roberts CONFIRMS pregnancy with Garrett Hedlund; Julia Roberts, Ashley Benson & more congratulate the duo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×