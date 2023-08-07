Emma Roberts runs errand with boyfriend Cody John, DEETS Inside

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John are leaving in their sweet domestic bliss. Roberts who is a mom to a baby boy, was seen running errands with her partner John on Friday. The two looked super content and happy as they flashed smiles while leaving the premises of the store. Find out more below.

Emma Roberts and Cody John make quick run to Target

On August 4, the 32-year-old was spotted having a great time shopping at a Target store in Los Angeles, accompanied by her boyfriend Cody John. The happy couple was photographed leaving the location, flashing big smiles as they enjoyed their outing together. Emma was seen carrying some large plastic containers, while her partner pushed a cart outside. The Little Italy actress donned a stylish long sleeveless white dress adorned with yellow and gray designs. She completed her look with beige sandals and yellow-framed sunglasses, while her hair was elegantly pulled up. On the other hand, her boyfriend Cody opted for a casual and cool outfit, sporting a white T-shirt paired with black patterned shorts.

Emma Roberts and Cody John complete a year together

The beloved couple first started dating in August 2022. Cody shared a heartfelt black and white photo of himself kissing the Scream Queens actress, and later in December 2022, Emma also posted a cute picture of the two holding hands on New Year's Eve. Apart from her love life, Emma also garners attention as a doting mom. She recently took to Instagram to share a funny video of her 2-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with ex-partner Garrett Hedlund. In the clip, Rhodes playfully rested his foot on her face and mouth while relaxing on a cushioned chair, engrossed in something on a laptop. Emma hilariously captioned the post, "American Horror Story: Bring your 2-year-old to work."

Meanwhile, Roberts is part of the highly acclaimed American Horror series. The show is in production for its 12th season, featuring the 32-year-old but also an exciting new addition to the set in the form of Kim Kardashian. The show is created by Ryan Murphy and based on the works of Danielle Valentine.

