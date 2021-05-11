  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Emma Roberts shares FIRST sweet glimpse of her son Rhodes after welcoming him in December

Emma Roberts is soaking in her journey of motherhood as the actress held her son Rhodes close and cuddled him on Mother's Day.
1970 reads Mumbai
Emma Roberts shares FIRST sweet glimpse of her son Rhodes. Emma Roberts shares FIRST sweet glimpse of her son Rhodes.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed a baby boy back in December 2020, are loving their parenthood phase. On Monday, the actress shared the first glimpse of her son Rhodes almost five months after welcoming him. Emma is soaking in her journey of motherhood as the actress held her son Rhodes close and cuddled him on Mother's Day. 

The actress was celebrating her first Mother's Day which made it all the more special. In the picture, Emma can be seen standing on a back patio as she affectionately holds her son close and they sweetly touch their nose. Emma can be seen donning a pretty white off-shoulder dress with red sunglasses, whereas her sun in wrapped in a cream coloured blanked and can be seen wearing a beige beanie. 

Sharing the picture, Emma captioned it, "Happy Mother’s Day." The post was flooded with heart emojis as fans commented. Take a look at Emma Roberts' post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

The actress had addressed motherhood in an interview earlier this year. She had said, "It's not something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better every day. When in doubt, just love your child and yourself," she said during a conversation with Jamie Lee Curtis.  

When asked who she admires the most, Roberts was quick to compliment her own mother. She said, "My mom, especially after having a baby. I kiss the ground she walks on!"

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas reveals why he would NEVER include his own music to his lovemaking playlist

Credits :PinkvillaInstagram/EmmaRoberts

You may like these
Travis Scott pens down sweetest verse for Kylie Jenner & baby Stormi as he shares 2 never before seen pics
Joe Jonas shares UNSEEN photo of pregnant Sophie Turner on her first Mother's Day celebration
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mark Mother's Day in a significant way, reach out to expectant mothers
Nick Jonas says 'so lucky' to have Mama Jonas & Madhu Chopra as he wishes fans Happy Mother's Day
Priyanka Chopra calls mum Madhu & Denise Miller Jonas 'two incredible women' as she drops Mother's Day wishes
Emma Roberts gives birth as she and Garrett Hedlund welcome a son; Here's what the parents named the newborn