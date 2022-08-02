Emma Stone and BFF Jennifer Lawrence get together for a dinner outing in New York City

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are known to be Hollywood besties and the duo were recently spotted hanging out together in New York City. The two stars were also pictured posing with Hwa Yuan restaurant’s Chef Tang after their meal on Sunday as seen in the Instagram photo shared by the restaurant. The post capturing the photo of Stone and Lawrence was captioned as, "Hwa Yuan was thrilled to host Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence for dinner!"

The photo capturing Emma and Jennifer's recent meet showcased the duo sporting a casual avatar. Emma was seen sporting a black top while Jennifer was captured wearing a black crop top and jeans, with a striped button-down layered shirt. The duo was seen smiling wide in the photo.

Emma and Jennifer have been friends for quite a while and the duo are known to hang out together often. Emma has also in the past shown support for her friend by attending a movie premiere for a project that starred Lawrence. The duo are not only BFFs but also new moms. Emma Stone welcomed her first baby last year, a daughter named Louise Jean McCary.

Jennifer Lawrence also welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney this year. The actress never revealed the gender of the baby and previously spoke about being private about her child and why she doesn't want to reveal anything about them and told Vanity Fair, "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can."

