Emma Stone and Dave McCary become proud parents as they welcome their first child: Report.

La La Land's Emma Stone and Dave McCary welcomed their first child earlier in the month of March in Los Angeles. Read on to know more details.

Almost over a year after revealing that they were engaged, Emma Stone and Dave McCary are now proud parents. The couple welcomed their first child in Los Angeles earlier this month, as per TMZ. Th exclusive report revealed that Emma and Dave's first child was born on 13 March. However, the new parents have not confirmed the news nor shared anything on social media.

As per the TMZ report, it is also not clear whether Emma and Dave have welcomed a baby boy or a baby girl. The Oscar-winning actress was snapped out and about in LA in January and was seen wearing a black maxi dress with her baby bump in display. While Emma and Dave have not yet revealed whether they have secretly tied the knot or no, the actress was reportedly very excited about having her first child.

"She (Emma) has always wanted a family and can't wait to be a mom. She's felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn't working long days on set," a source shared with E! earlier.

Dave and Emma met while working on Saturday Night Live together back in 2016. While they kept their relationship under wraps, Dave popped the big question to the actress in 2019. Dave shared the engagement photo on Instagram with a simple heart emoji. We wonder when will be his next big Instagram post.

Here's wishing Emma Stone and Dave McCary many congratulations!

Credits :TMZ

