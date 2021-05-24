Emma Stone and Dave McCary's baby girl's name revealed; Actress honours grandmother with moniker

According to a latest TMZ report, Emma Stone and Dave McCary's baby daughter's name has been revealed. Read on to know what's her name.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have kept complete privacy over the birth of their baby. While the paparazzi snapped the actress only a couple of times when she was pregnant, the couple welcomed a baby girl in March. However, there was no formal announcement in this regard. Now, according to a latest TMZ report, Emma Stone and Dave's daughter's name has been revealed.

TMZ got its hands on the actress' baby's birth certificate which stated her name and other details. Emma and Dave have named their baby daughter Louise Jean McCary. Turns out, Emma and her daughter will be sharing their middle named. For the unversed, the La La Land actress' full name is Emily Jean Stone.

Turns out, the name 'Jean' is an ode to Emma's grandmother whose name was Jean Louise. So technically, Emma Stone just flip-flopped her grandma's name and named her daughter Louise Jean McCary.

A recent report in Us Weekly had revealed that Emma and Dave's daughter has brought them closer than ever in an unexpected way. A source revealed to the publication, “Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected." Speaking about being first-time parents, the source revealed that Dave McCary is "hands-on and helping with their daughter."

Emma even made her first red carpet appearance as a mother as she stepped out to attend the Disney's Cruella premiere in Los Angeles. The actress' photo with Minari star 9-year-old Alan Kim also went viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Prince William says 'not sure who's flirting more' as he chats with 96 year old admirer during Scotland tour

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×