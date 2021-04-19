Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary's daughter has brought them closer in an unexpected way.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary, who are first-time parents are soaking in the joys of parenthood, and their baby daughter seems to be the source of their happiness.

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary welcomed their little ray of sunshine, a baby girl, last month in March and looks like this has brought the couple unfiltered happiness. The duo who are first-time parents are soaking in the joys of motherhood and fatherhood and their baby daughter seems to be the source of their happiness. As per a latest report in Us Weekly, Emma and Dave's daughter has also brought them closer in an unexpected way.

A source revealed to the publication, “Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected." Speaking about being first-time parents, the source revealed that Dave McCary is "hands-on and helping with their daughter."

Meanwhile, Emma Stone has rarely spoken about her pregnancy and the couple also did not officially announce the birth of their child. The La La Land actress has been “very low-key and has asked people to just respect their privacy during this time,” the insider added.

“Emma has been at home with her husband and the baby," the source told Us Weekly. Back in September 2020, People reported that Emma and Dave had secretly tied the knot after the couple were snapped wearing gold bands. It was only in November 2020 that Emma hinted at growing their family. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Emma said, “I feel pretty good about starting my own pack."

Here's wishing the couple a great parenthood journey.

