Emma Stone And Jesse Plemons To Star In Yorgos Lanthimos’ Upcoming Alien Conspiracy Drama; DETAILS

Yorgos Lanthimos yet again signs Emma Stone in his upcoming conspiracy drama, Bugonia. The actress will star alongside Jesse Plemons, who has worked with the Oscar winner in Kinds of Kindness, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Stone, Plemons, and Lanthimos appeared at the Festival de Cannes on Friday, where the actress appeared in a white shirt dress with a black belt, while the gentlemen appeared in colored suits.

What will Bugonia be about?

According to Variety, Bugonia will be about “conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth. The script is from heat-seeking.” Will Tracy, the writer of the scripts for Succession and The Menu, will pen the movie.

Based on the Korean movie Save the Green Planet, Bugonia’s adaptation was acclaimed by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen for the Square Peg Production label. Aster and Knudsen have joined the film as producers alongside Stone, Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe (Element Pictures). Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko will also produce the movie with the abovementioned names.

What did the producers say about Yorgos Lanthimos’ vision for the film?

The Focus Features member Peter Kujawski shared his thoughts on the director filming the adaptation of the hit movie. Kujawski said, “Yorgos Lanthimos is a cinematic visionary with a singular style that has captivated audiences worldwide. We could not be more excited to partner with him, Emma, and the incredible teams at Element, Square Peg, and CJ ENM to reimagine this twisted and darkly funny story.”

Adding to Kujawski’s comments, Kyoungboum Ko said, “I am thrilled to introduce the intriguing story rooted in Korean cinema’s hidden gem, in collaboration with the ideal team of talent and producers, alongside the reliable studio. I expect that Yorgos will ignite a dynamic chemical fusion with his unique style and the novelty of the narrative.”

Emma Stone will be collaborating with the filmmaker for the third time after Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness. The actress won an Oscar for the former in the category of Best Actress in the Leading Role.

The creators of Bugonia will release more information shortly.

