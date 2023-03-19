Emma Stone attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert; Fans cannot get over actress’ epic reaction to THIS song

Emma Stone was one of the celebrities who attended Taylor Swift’s much-talked-about Eras Tour. And now, a video has surfaced on TikTok where the Easy A actress can be seen having the best time on the 33-year-old singer’s tour. Needless to say, Swifties are having a field day on the social media platform with their reactions and comments. Read on to know more.

Fans react to Emma Stone’s viral video at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

On Friday, March 17, Emma Stone was spotted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where Taylor Swift opened her grand Eras Tour. As per Just Jared, the 34-year-old actress could be seen ‘losing her gd mind’ as Swift performed her throwback hit You Belong With Me. The clip featuring Stone went viral on social media, and garnered a whopping 1.7 million views in no time.

Taylor’s fans could not help but relate with the Cruella actress in the viral video. “Emma is one of us,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another fan’s comment read “just like me fr.”

A third Swiftie commented “This is the correct way,” implying that this was the right way to behave at Taylor Swift’s concert. “ Yet another fan wrote, “if emma stone was that close to me i’m sorry taylor but i think i would’ve passed out and missed the show LOL,” as they joked.

More about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Swift kickstarted her first tour concert since 2018 on Friday, March 17, at the State Farm Stadium outside of Phoenix Friday at Glendale, Arizona. True to expectations, the iconic singer-songwriter left her fans dumbfounded and extremely happy with a whopping 44-song set list that paid the perfect tribute to her 17-year-long music career and highlighted the range of her versatility throughout the years, from Tim McGraw from her very first album Taylor Swift to Karma from her latest album Midnights.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will continue for the next five months and will play on 51 more dates, including a second round at Glendale on Saturday.

