Emma Stone breaks silence on Cruella & Joker comparisons; Says ‘I would never even remotely compare’

Emma Stone recently reacted to fans comparing her upcoming film Cruella to Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker. Scroll down to see what she had to say.

Since the Cruella trailer starring Emma Stone has released a few weeks ago, fans have been comparing the film to Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker. Now, Emma has finally broken her silence and addressed the comparisons. “It’s very different from Joker in many ways,” Emma, who stars as the title character in the movie, told Total Film. “I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix. I wish I was more like him.”

Cruella‘s director, Craig Gillespie, also spoke to the comparisons, saying, “There are some really deep, emotional things that Cruella’s dealing with that send her to the villainous darker side. So in that sense, it is [similar]. But it’s definitely its own thing. Just to sort of reframing Cruella, I thought it was important to show this darker side of her. But there’s going to be a lot of fun, a lot of humor in it. There’s a lot of absolutely delightful banter and rhythm to the style of it, which is different from Joker.”

On the personal front, last week it was revealed that Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary are now proud parents. The couple welcomed their first child in Los Angeles earlier this month, as per TMZ. The exclusive report revealed that Emma and Dave's first child was born on 13 March. However, the new parents have not confirmed the news nor shared anything on social media.

