Emma Stone & Dave McCary SPOTTED with matching rings; Spark marriage rumours post 3 years of dating: Report

Easy A actress Emma Stone and comedian and writer Dave McCary have reportedly tied the knot after getting engaged in December 2019.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have tied the knot! People magazine reports that the Oscar-winning actress married longtime boyfriend Dave this week after the couple announced their engagement on McCary's Instagram in December last year. The confirmation of their nuptials comes two weeks after Stone, 31, was spotted wearing matching rings with McCary while on a walk together in Los Angeles on September 11.

In case you missed it, Stone and McCary's engagement announcement in December featured a photo of them with Stone holding up her engagement ring, a pearl set in a diamond halo. The couple’s engagement news broke after over two years since the two started dating. The pair met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2016. It was also previously reported that the couple had postponed their wedding in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Page Six.

An industry source revealed details about the duo’s relationship in a conversation with People magazine in December 2019 and said: “She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that.” “He totally supports her and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely.”

The industry source added that the strength of Stone and McCary’s relationship lies in their ability to let each other shine. “Two highly successful people in the entertainment business don’t always give the other the space they need,” the source said. “But he encourages her, and she loves that.”

