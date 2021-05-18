Emma Stone gets candid about dressing up as Cruella in Disney’s latest; Reveals favourite dress out of the lot

Emma Stone recently spoke about dressing up as Cruella and the phenomenal clothes she got to wear in the film. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Emma Stone recently got candid about her latest project Cruella and revealed what’s her favourite thing about the movie. In a virtual interview with ET, the 32-year-old actress and new mom shared that she went through almost 40 costume changes throughout the entire movie! During the chat, the actress also expressed her fascination with punk rock fashion in 1970s era film. “[Costume designer] Jenny Beavan just had the time of her life,” Emma shared. “She kept saying this is how she dressed in the ’70s, this is what she knew…It was the way that she built the world, these costumes, these women were just on another level entirely. It was just incredible.”

Among her favourite pieces, Emma picked out the garbage dress. “Popping out of the garbage pile and then that extreme train, it was so, so cool,” she shared. “I thought that was gorgeous. It’s really hard to choose a favourite because they’re all so brilliant and so detailed-oriented.”

Cruella released its first trailer back in February this year. The official synopsis for the film reads, ‘Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella (Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.’

It continues, ‘She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson.’ It adds, ‘But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.’

