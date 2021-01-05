Emma Stone is pregnant with 1st child; La La Land star spotted cradling her baby bump during a walk in LA

According to a recent report along with a spotting in LA, it's been confirmed that Emma Stone is pregnant as she expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary.

2021 has just been a few days old but we've already got a celebrity pregnancy confirmation! According to E! News, a source has stated that Emma Stone is pregnant with her and husband Dave McCary's first child. Rumours were swirling for quite some time about Emma's pregnancy but the super-private actress managed to keep mum about it and continues to do so.

"Emma is pregnant and just loves married life," the source exclaimed to E! Moreover, Stone was spotted going on a stroll in LA with a friend recently while she's seen cradling her baby bump further confirming the pregnancy. The 32-year-old actress had kept it casual cool in a black tight-fitted tee which accentuated her growing belly along with matching leggings, grey striped sneakers and black snapback. Keeping safety as a major priority, Emma also had her white face mask on.

Congratulations to Emma and Dave!

It was back in September when it was confirmed that Emma and Dave had gotten married in a private ceremony as the Saturday Night Live writer had proposed back in December 2019. The pair started dating in mid-2017 and it's been nothing but pure love and joy for the lovebirds since then.

The pregnancy news comes out after it was recently revealed that Stone is opting out of starring opposite Brad Pitt in Damien Chazelle's Babylon reportedly due to scheduling conflicts. It could also be speculated now that Emma is taking a maternity leave post welcoming her baby.

