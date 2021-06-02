Emma Stone REACTS to claims of breaking her shoulder at a Spice Girls concert; New mom recalls funny incident

Emma Stone recently spoke to Ellen DeGeneres on her show and revealed if she actually broke her shoulder at a Spice Girl concert in June 2019. Scroll down to see what she said.

Emma Stone recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and while promoting her film Cruella, the actress, 32, reacted to rumours that she broke her shoulder during a Spice Girls concert back in 2019. Spice Girls superfan Emma told show host Ellen that the rumours were, in fact, true and she did break her shoulder, but the concert had nothing to do with her injury. "I broke my shoulder in June of 2019, and we were supposed to start filming Cruella like August, or maybe even July, of 2019," Stone began. "And I broke my shoulder in two places."

"But for some reason, the story became that I broke my shoulder at the Spice Girls concert — that I was on somebody's shoulders and fell and broke my own shoulder — and it's not true!" she continued. Show host DeGeneres then expressed her confusion about why the rumour eve started! Stone agreed. "It wasn't on anybody's shoulders! I'd already broken my shoulder," the Easy A star said. "I couldn't get on anyone else's."

The actress revealed that she sustained the injury a night before attending the concert. "I was supposed to go to the Spice Girls concert in London, and I did go, but the night before someone had a little house party nearby," she said. "And this was 2019, pre-COVID, so people could all be together and mingle." "And I was on, it was like a waxed floor in this house, and I slipped, and my arm went back behind me and I broke my shoulder," Stone continued. "And then I went to the Spice Girls concert the next day, wore one of those little cuffs."

