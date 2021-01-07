Emma Stone is reportedly 'very excited' about her pregnancy and considers herself lucky for THIS reason

After it was recently confirmed that Emma Stone and Dave McCary are expecting their first child, a recent report gives us details inside the La La Land star's pregnancy experience.

While it was being speculated for quite some time that Emma Stone is pregnant, a confirmation of sorts was given recently when the 32-year-old actress was spotted going out on a stroll in LA while cradling her baby bump. This will be Emma and husband Dave McCary's first child and according to E! News, Stone is very excited about her pregnancy and what's to come as a new mom.

"She has always wanted a family and can't wait to be a mom. She's felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn't working long days on set," a source shared with E! Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed Emma to slow down from what would have been a hectic work schedule and enjoy her pregnancy in the best of ways. Most of Stone's pregnancy has been spent at her Malibu home as the La La Land star loves being by the ocean where she gets to spend time outdoors being active.

Emma is also indulging in a lot of walking in the hills around her house while also doing some local travelling. However, mostly, Stone has chosen to stay close to home as she's thoroughly enjoying being pregnant as well as a newlywed.

We're super excited for Emma and Dave and can't wait to see them embrace parenthood for the first time ever!

While the confirmation about their private wedding ceremony came in September last year, the couple started dating in mid-2017 before Dave popped the question to Emma in December 2019.

