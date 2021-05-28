Emma Stone to return as Gwen Stacey in Spider Man No Way Home? Actress says ‘don't know if I can say anything’

Emma Stone recently reacted to rumours that she’s returning to the Spider Mna franchise to reprise her role as Gwen Stacey. Scroll down to see what she said.

While fans have been wondering whether Emma Stone will return as Stacy in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now the La La Land actress has finally cleared the air. Speaking to MTV News, the actress said: "I have heard those rumours. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but I'm not [involved]," the new mom told MTV News when asked about her rumoured return. Mouthing the words "I'm not," Stone added, "I don't know what you're supposed to respond as an alumnus (laughs)."

If you missed it, Stone's Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-star Jamie Foxx was back as Electro opposite the Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and the subsequent return of Spider-Man 2's Doctor Octopus, sparked rumours that previous stars of the film Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire could be swinging out of their defunct film franchises and into the MCU with their respective romantic interests in tow: Stone's Gwen Stacy and Kirsten Dunst.

While most details of the film have been kept under wraps, we do know the star-studded star cast including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is currently set to release on December 17. Spider-Man 3 is easily one of the most anticipated films this year. In a series of post-lockdown film releases, this film stands out for its army of Marvel fanatics. Filmmaker Jon Watts, who helmed Spider-Man Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home is back in the director's chair.

MTV News

