Emma Stone REVEALS 'Disney' reason why she didn't carry Cruella de Vil's trademark cigarette holder in Cruella

Emma Stone, who stars in and as Cruella, shared her displeasure of not being able to carry Cruella de Vil's signature cigarette holder in the Craig Gillespie directorial.

Emma Stone's latest stint as Disney's iconic villain Cruella de Vil in Cruella is garnering the Oscar-winning actress tons of praise as many are left spellbound by her transformative performance. But, fans were also quick to notice that Cruella's signature cigarette holder, which featured heavily in 1961's One Hundred and One Dalmatians, wasn't a part of the movie, which Emma herself was very disappointed about. The reason behind it is Disney!

Around 2007 is when Disney banned smoking in all its movies which extended to Lucasfilm, Marvel and Pixar projects as well in 2015, adhering to the ban. In an interview with the New York Times, shedding light on how she couldn't carry Cruella's signature cigarette holder which was trying for her to get into Cruella's complex skin, Stone shared, "We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film. It was difficult to not have that cigarette holder... I was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there, but it was not possible. I don't want to promote smoking, but I'm also not trying to promote skinning puppies," via Just Jared.

Adding the cigarette holder would have definitely been a nice, nostalgic inducing addition to Cruella's overall nasty persona!

While Cruella has already released in the US yesterday, i.e. May 28, India has to wait until August 27 for the Craig Gillespie directorial to release.

Also starring Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong in supporting roles, Cruella sees the shocking transformation of Estella, an aspiring fashion designer, into Cruella de Vil, the notorious criminal.

